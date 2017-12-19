Graeme Murty Excited By Rangers Star Being On Comeback Trail

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has welcomed the prospect of a return to action for club captain Lee Wallace, insisting that he cannot wait for it.



The full-back has been out of action since early September and had to undergo an operation on his groin which has forced him to miss the club's last 13 league matches.











However, the caretaker boss has revealed that Wallace is now closer to a return, delighting not only him as a manager but also his team-mates who know well what kind of a character the full-back is and how much strength he is likely to bring to the squad.



However, prior to his return to full Premiership action, Murty believes that Wallace will need minutes on the pitch to get his former fitness back.





“Lee is getting closer, but I think he is going to need minutes", the manager told his club's official website.

"It’s encouraging to see the signs and encouraging to see the speed and the tempo he has been able to play at.



“So having Lee back strengthens us not just in terms of numbers, but also in terms of the kind of character he is.



"He is the club captain, and having him involved is obviously something we want to get done as soon as he can.”



Wallace has so far featured in a total of seven games for the Gers this season, including two in the Europa League qualifiers. He has also set up one goal for his team-mates.

