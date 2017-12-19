XRegister
19/12/2017 - 13:46 GMT

Highly Rated Youngster On Celtic and Rangers’ Radar Makes Australia Switch

 




A-League outfit Newcastle United Jets have confirmed that they have signed Celtic and Rangers target Riley McGree on loan from Club Brugge.

The midfielder was linked with a move to Celtic last summer, but he decided to join Club Brugge from Australian side Adelaide United in July.




But the Hoops scouts have been keeping a close watch on McGree, who is yet to make a first team appearance for the current Belgian league leaders.

Fellow Scottish giants Rangers were also credited with showing interest in signing the highly-rated Australia Under-23 international in the upcoming transfer window.
 


However, the Jets have dashed Celtic and Rangers’ hopes of signing McGree in January by snapping him on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 A-League season; the transfer will officially happen once the winter transfer window reopens on 1st January.

It has been claimed that the Jets have no purchase option in their loan agreement with Club Brugge for the teenager, who scored two goals in 21 appearances for Adelaide United last season.

As such, Club Brugge will be hoping McGree can kick on with his development in familiar climes before returning to Belgium.

Although McGree was called up to the senior Australian squad in March this season, he is yet to earn his first cap for the country.
 