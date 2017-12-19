I’m Not Worried About Facing Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil – West Ham Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham youngster Declan Rice insists that the prospect of playing against Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez does not faze him, ahead of the Hammers' EFL Cup clash against the Gunners this evening at the Emirates Stadium.



At just 18, Rice is already making a name for himself, with new manager David Moyes stressing his desire to continue giving the youngster chances at senior level.











The starlet has appeared in a total of eleven matches for the Hammers thus far, including eight in the league.



While the figures are not high compared to other senior players, Rice insists that they have been enough to help shake off his initial fears about playing against big players and now he just focuses on his own game rather than thinking about the nature of the opponents.





Specifically pointing out two Arsenal star players, Ozil and Sanchez, whom his side are going to face for the second time in a week, Rice said that about three or fours years ago he had hardly given a thought to the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

And the German and Chilean do not faze him.



“I never would have thought three or four years ago that I’d be playing against people like Ozil and Sanchez now", Rice told his club's official website.



"But it’s the reality and I don’t really care about who’s on the back of the shirt, I just imagine it’s me playing with my mates.



“I just get on with it and play my own game.”

