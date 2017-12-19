Inter Trying To Knock Down Asking Price For Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are trying to negotiate a price with Serie A outfit Cagliari for Liverpool midfield target Nicolo Barella.



The 20-year-old midfielder’s future at Cagliari has been subject to speculation for several weeks and Cagliari are believed to be resigned to losing him to a bigger club soon.











Cagliari were reportedly asking for a price of around €20m, but it has been suggested that their initial claim for the midfielder was much higher, around the €35m mark.



According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, their demands for Barella have now been lowered to around €30m and Inter have been in negotiations with Cagliari.





The Nerazzurri have been the first movers in the market for a player who has also been linked with a move to Juventus and Liverpool, and have already met the Cagliari hierarchy twice.

Inter are trying to enter into a gentleman’s agreement with Cagliari for Barella before they eventually make a move for the midfielder at the end of the season.



The Nerazzurri's initial offer was €18m and the club are confident that it is a good starting price from which they will be able to negotiate a deal for the 20-year-old midfielder.



Barella, who is an Italy Under-21 international, has a contract until 2021 with Cagliari.

