Javier Hernandez Starts – West Ham Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Fixture: Arsenal vs West Ham United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



West Ham have announced their side and substitutes to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening as they hunt a spot in the last four of the EFL Cup.



The Hammers have risen out of the relegation zone in the Premier League under David Moyes and thrashed Stoke City 3-0 at the weekend; Moyes will want his men to do all they can to keep their momentum going.











The West Ham boss gives on-loan Joe Hart a run out in goal after he lost his spot to Adrian for Premier League games, while in defence he picks Winston Reid, James Collins and Angelo Ogbonnna, while Declan Rice and Aaron Cresswell also play.



Further up the pitch, Moyes goes with Pedro Obiang in midfield, while Andre Ayew will be looking to support striker Javier Hernandez.



If Moyes needs to try and change the game at any point then he can look to his bench, where options available include Diafra Sakho and Andy Carroll.



West Ham United Team vs Arsenal



Hart, Rice, Reid, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Obiang, Quina, Ayew, Hernandez



Substitutes: Adrian, Zabaleta, Makasi, Hakasabanovic, Arnautovic, Sakho, Carroll

