06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/12/2017 - 15:58 GMT

Lazio Slap Eye Watering Asking Price On Liverpool and Man Utd Target

 




Lazio have slapped an eye-watering asking price on Liverpool and Manchester United midfield target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 22-year-old Serbian midfielder’s stock has been on the rise and his consistent performances this season have led to interest from more big European clubs.




Juventus and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Milinkovic-Savic since the summer, and Manchester United have reportedly identified him as their priority target for next summer.

Even Barcelona have started scouting the midfielder and Lazio are aware that they could struggle to hold on to the Serbia international at the end of the season.
 


However, the Roman club are not prepared to lose him without a fight and according to Sky Italia, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has slapped a whopping asking price on the 22-year-old.  

It has been claimed that while Lazio are prepared to listen to offers for the midfielder next summer, they have set the starting price between the €120m to €130m mark.

Lazio are aware of the rising number of suitors for the Serbian and given the current market dynamics, they want to quote a premium price for Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the season.

A contract until 2022 also strengthens Lazio’s position to make the most out of any agreement to sell the midfielder next summer.
 