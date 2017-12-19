XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/12/2017 - 13:05 GMT

Leeds United Under-23 Boss Hails Young Whites’ Spirit

 




Leeds United Under-23 boss Carlos Corberan has hailed his side’s spirit, following their 2-2 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Monday evening.

The young Whites fell behind as early as the first minute after Connor Hall put the home team in front, but Leeds equalised through Bryce Hosannah just four minutes before the half time break.




Cole Lonsdale then restored Bolton’s lead in the 58th minute, and just when it looked as if the Trotters were going to bag the full three points, Leeds substitute Kun Temenuzhkov scored in injury time to level matters.

And Corberan, whose side are currently rock bottom in the Professional Development League, praised his side for managing to pick up a point against third-placed Bolton, despite falling behind twice.
 


“I liked the spirit of the team today”, he said on LUTV.

“We were twice behind, but the team always believed in themselves and that’s very important.”

Leeds’ next game is against Nottingham Forest on 5th January, and Corberan insisted that his side will look to improve their results in the new year.

“This is the best thing, going to Christmas without losing the last game”, he continued.

“Now we want to continue preparing in the best way we can so that in the new year we get better results than what we are getting now.

“I think the team deserve more points than what we have now.”

Leeds have managed to win just three of the 15 league games they have played this season under new boss Corberan.
 