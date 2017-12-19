Ligue 1 Side Look At Eliaquim Mangala, Mamadou Sakho and Kurt Zouma

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala has emerged as a defensive target for Ligue 1 club Bordeaux, who are also keen on Mamadou Sakho and Kurt Zouma, in the January transfer window.



Despite being linked with a move away from the Etihad, Mangala eventually continued at Manchester City last summer but has remained a bit part player in Pep Guardiola’s squad.











The 26-year-old has made just eleven appearances in all competitions this term and there are suggestions Manchester City are willing to listen to offers for the Frenchman in January.



And according to France Football, Bordeaux are considering making a move for the defender during the winter window to strengthen their squad in the middle of the season.





The Ligue 1 club are in the market for defenders in January and Mangala is believed to be one of the names on their shortlist of targets for the winter window.

On loan Stoke defender Zouma and Crystal Palace’s Sakho are also on their radar and enquiries have been made over their availability.



While signing either Zouma or Sakho could be tough, Mangala on the other hand is keen to play regular football and is expected to consider a January move to his homeland if he receives the right kind of offer.



He has a contract until the end of next season with Manchester City.

