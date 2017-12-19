Not Considering Selling – Serie A Club’s Sporting Director On West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bologna sporting director Riccardo Bigon has insisted that West Ham wing target Simone Verdi does not want to leave during the January transfer window.



The 25-year-old winger’s future at Bologna has been subject to speculation in recent weeks and he has not ruled out the possibility of joining a bigger club in the future.











Verdi has suitors in Italy with Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli believed to be interested in signing him and even Premier League outfit West Ham have been tracking the winger’s performances over the last few months.



However, Bigon stressed that neither Bologna nor the player are considering a January transfer at the moment, but he admits anything can happen once the transfer window opens.





“Simone doesn’t want to move in January and the club also don’t want to lose him”, the Bologna sporting director told Italian broadcaster Sky Italia.

“We are not considering the possibility of giving him away at the moment and we want to finish the league with the same squad.



“But in the market you can never say what can happen.”



There are suggestions that Bologna could consider cashing in on Verdi next summer, but Bigon remained non-committal about a move at the end of the season.



Asked if they have price in mind for Verdi in the summer, he said: “No, the figures depend on the market.



“The final value depends on a lot of dynamics.”

