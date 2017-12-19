XRegister
06 October 2016

19/12/2017 - 13:35 GMT

Serie A Giants Looking Towards Dealing With Liverpool To Sign Striker

 




On loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi has emerged as a target for Serie A outfit Lazio next summer.

The Belgian was loaned out to Wolfsburg in the summer this year and in Germany he has been a regular, scoring four goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances thus far.




Liverpool signed another striker in Dominic Solanke from Chelsea last summer and there are question marks over Origi’s long term future on Merseyside.

The striker himself has raised doubts on whether he will be returning to Liverpool once his loan spell in the Bundesliga expires and it seems he has suitors in Serie A.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Origi has emerged as a target for Lazio for next summer and the club are considering making a move for the Liverpool hitman.  

The Roman club are expected to be in the market for striker at the end of the season and they have taken note of the 22-year-old’s performances in Germany with Wolfsburg.

They developed a good relationship with Liverpool last summer when they thrashed out a deal to sign Lucas Leiva and are hopeful of sitting down for talks with the Reds again this time for Origi.

The Belgian will enter the final year of his Liverpool contract next summer.
 