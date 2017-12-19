XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/12/2017 - 12:48 GMT

Simply Must Finish In Playoff Spots – Former Leeds United Boss

 




Former Leeds United boss David O'Leary has underlined the importance of the Whites finishing in a playoff spot in the Championship this season.

The Elland Road outfit, who have been out of the top flight picture since being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2003/04 campaign, came desperately close to finishing in the top six last season; a late season capitulation saw them end up in seventh spot.




Leeds started their ongoing campaign in spectacular fashion, but currently find themselves outside the playoff spots, following their run of poor results from the middle of September to the international break in November.

And O’Leary, who believes current league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers are the team to beat in the Championship this season, insisted that it is vitally important for Leeds to finish in the top six as it would significantly boost their chances of returning to the Premier League due to the knockout format of the playoffs.
 


“I really thought we would get into the playoffs last year, we were looking so good for it”, he told LUTV, when asked how he thinks Leeds’ season is going.

“This time I still think we are there and thereabouts for the playoff places.

“I think Wolves are the best team I’ve seen in the league by far.

“It’s a tough league to get out of, but I think if you can get into the playoffs – knockout matches home and away, it’s then when you perform and get through.

“And anything can happen in those playoffs.

“The important thing is to get into the playoffs.

“I think the team to beat this season are Wolves.”

Leeds, who are currently just a point and a place adrift of the playoffs, will next take on Hull City on Saturday.
 