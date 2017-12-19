Simply Must Finish In Playoff Spots – Former Leeds United Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss David O'Leary has underlined the importance of the Whites finishing in a playoff spot in the Championship this season.



The Elland Road outfit, who have been out of the top flight picture since being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2003/04 campaign, came desperately close to finishing in the top six last season; a late season capitulation saw them end up in seventh spot.











Leeds started their ongoing campaign in spectacular fashion, but currently find themselves outside the playoff spots, following their run of poor results from the middle of September to the international break in November.



And O’Leary, who believes current league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers are the team to beat in the Championship this season, insisted that it is vitally important for Leeds to finish in the top six as it would significantly boost their chances of returning to the Premier League due to the knockout format of the playoffs.





“I really thought we would get into the playoffs last year, we were looking so good for it”, he told LUTV, when asked how he thinks Leeds’ season is going.

“This time I still think we are there and thereabouts for the playoff places.



“I think Wolves are the best team I’ve seen in the league by far.



“It’s a tough league to get out of, but I think if you can get into the playoffs – knockout matches home and away, it’s then when you perform and get through.



“And anything can happen in those playoffs.



“The important thing is to get into the playoffs.



“I think the team to beat this season are Wolves.”



Leeds, who are currently just a point and a place adrift of the playoffs, will next take on Hull City on Saturday.

