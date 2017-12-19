This Is Question I’m Asked The Most By Leeds United Fans – Former Whites Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United manager David O'Leary has revealed that the question he is asked the most by the Whites fans is when he is coming back.



O’Leary was appointed by Leeds as their assistant manager in September 1996, with the 59-year-old being promoted to the managerial post two years later.











Although Leeds failed to win any silverware under O’Leary, the ex-Ireland international guided the club to the semi-finals of Champions League in the 2000/01 campaign.



The Yorkshire giants, who never finished outside the top five while O’Leary was in charge of the club, sacked the former defender in the summer of 2002, replacing him with Terry Venables.





However, O’Leary explained that the Leeds fans often ask him when he is coming back and that he is privileged that they still remember him.

"When are you coming back? [laughs]”, he told LUTV, when asked what do the Leeds fans ask him the most when they bump into him.



“It's embarrassing really you know.



“But honestly I'm so privileged that they still remember me.



"It's just so nice that way, I always knew that I had their support, and I appreciate their support even more now after so many years.



“Twenty years are nearly gone and they still remember me, I can't believe that."



O’Leary, who managed Aston Villa and UAE-based outfit Al-Ahli too, also had a spell at Leeds as a player between 1993 and 1995.

