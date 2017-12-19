Torino Mulling Move For Stoke City Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino have been linked with making a move for Stoke City loanee Giannelli Imbula in January.



The Italian outfit, who currently sit in 10th spot in the league table, want to bring in a midfielder during the January transfer window.











As a result, Torino president Urbano Cairo is considering making a move for Imbula once the transfer window reopens on 1st January, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport.



The 25-year-old, who joined Toulouse from Stoke on a season-long loan deal last summer, has so far made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 team.





Stoke smashed their transfer record when they signed Imbula from FC Porto for £18.3m in February 2016, but he flattered to deceive at the Bet365 Stadium.

It remains to be seen if Torino manage to bring in the former France Under-21 international, whose current contract with the Potters runs until 2021, in January.



Besides Imbula, Zinedine Machach and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro are also on Torino's radar.

