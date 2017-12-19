XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/12/2017 - 13:26 GMT

Torino Mulling Move For Stoke City Loanee

 




Torino have been linked with making a move for Stoke City loanee Giannelli Imbula in January.

The Italian outfit, who currently sit in 10th spot in the league table, want to bring in a midfielder during the January transfer window.




As a result, Torino president Urbano Cairo is considering making a move for Imbula once the transfer window reopens on 1st January, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport.

The 25-year-old, who joined Toulouse from Stoke on a season-long loan deal last summer, has so far made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 team.
 


Stoke smashed their transfer record when they signed Imbula from FC Porto for £18.3m in February 2016, but he flattered to deceive at the Bet365 Stadium.

It remains to be seen if Torino manage to bring in the former France Under-21 international, whose current contract with the Potters runs until 2021, in January.

Besides Imbula, Zinedine Machach and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro are also on Torino's radar.
 