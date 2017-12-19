Yaya Toure Captain – Manchester City Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leicester City vs Manchester City

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their starting line-up and substitutes as they look to beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium tonight to advance to the semi-final stage of the EFL Cup.



The Citizens are in superb form and thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 at the weekend to remain firmly on course for the Premier League title.











Guardiola, looking to plot a path past Claude Puel's side, selects Claudio Bravo in goal, with Ederson dropping to the bench. Eliaquim Mangala and Danilo add defensive experience, while Ilkay Gundogan is also handed a start.



Elsewhere the Manchester City manager picks Yaya Toure in the team and hands him the captain's armband, while Gabriel Jesus also plays.



Guardiola has a number of options on the bench if needed, including Kyle Walker and Leroy Sane.



Manchester City Team vs Leicester City



Bravo, Danilo, Gundogan, Mangala, Bernardo, Adarabioyo, Jesus, Zinchenko, Toure (c), Foden, Diaz



Substitutes: Ederson, Walker, Delph, Sane, Nmecha, Duhaney, Dele-Bashiru

