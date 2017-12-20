XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/12/2017 - 12:44 GMT

AC Milan Swoop For Arsenal Striker Dependent Upon Sales

 




AC Milan’s potential move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud in January will depend on the club’s ability to shift out either Nikola Kalinic or Andre Silva.

The Rossoneri were the biggest spenders in Italy last summer, but their investment in a complete overhaul of their squad has yet to bear fruit.




They are far off from the top four race at the moment and while the club are keen to sign a few more players in January, they will need to sell first to make way for arrivals in the squad.

The Serie A giants spent big on Silva and Kalinic to overhaul their attack, but they have still struggled to score goals and it is understood Arsenal’s Giroud is a target for the club.
 


The Frenchman’s agent has admitted that the striker could consider offers to leave Arsenal in January, but AC Milan will need to do some book-keeping before they can move for Giroud next month.  

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, a potential move for the Gunners striker will depend on AC Milan’s ability to sell either Kalinic or Silva in the winter transfer window.

The club are expected to welcome offers for Kalinic and Silva in the winter window as they put in place plans to make moves for targets such as Giroud.

The Frenchman will enter the final year of his contract with Arsenal next summer.
 