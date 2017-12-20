XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/12/2017 - 21:57 GMT

Arsene Wenger Goes Long Ball Against Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp

 




Jurgen Klopp has indicated that Arsene Wenger chooses a different style of football when Arsenal come up against Liverpool.

Arsenal suffered a chastening defeat at Anfield in the first month of the season when Liverpool decimated the Gunners and Wenger took some serious flak for the performance.




Ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the Emirates on Friday night, the Gunners sit a point and place behind the Reds in the league table and are keen to right the wrongs of that day on Merseyside.

Arsenal are known for their expansive style of football, which has often left them suspect at the back, but Klopp believes Wenger has often tweaked his team when playing against Liverpool.
 


He believes the Gunners are a complete side, but feels more often than not Arsenal resort to long ball tactics when they take on Liverpool.  

Asked about the two sides’ similar brands of football, Klopp said in a press conference: “I don’t know whether there are similarities.

“A lot of the time [Olivier] Giroud played against us, even if he didn’t play in the game before and after.

“That says a lot about the style Arsenal choose against use.

“They are a complete football team, they can switch styles. Against us they often played lot of long balls.

“Of course Giroud won’t be playing, it could change a few things maybe.”

Liverpool scored a notable 4-3 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates on their last visit, which was the opening day of last season.
 