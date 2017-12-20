Arsene Wenger Hails Arsenal’s Defensive Solidity In EFL Cup Triumph

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger feels his side were very solid defensively, following their 1-0 win over West Ham United in the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.



The Gunners, who headed into the cup tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend, won the quarter-final contest, courtesy of Danny Welbeck’s 42nd minute strike.











The England international bundled home from close range on the brink of the half time break to score his first goal in the domestic competition since October 2009.



And Wenger, who thinks Arsenal fared well in the first half compared to the second, praised his side’s defensive solidity against the Hammers.





“I felt we played with quality, spirit and pace in the first half”, he was quoted as saying by Arsenal’s official site.

“Overall over the 90 minutes we looked very solid defensively.



“We were not tested at the back too much, tested but not in danger.



“In the second half we lost a little bit the pace we played with in the first half and were less creative, and then couldn’t finish the game off.



“It was down to not making a mistake.”



Wenger then went on to add that Olivier Giroud and Francis Coquelin suffered injuries against West Ham, with the striker’s hamstring injury looking serious.



“Overall I think it’s a positive night for us apart from the fact that we lost Olivier Giroud and Francis Coquelin, who looks less problematic”, he continued.



“Giroud looks to be out for Friday night.”



Arsenal are next up against fellow top four hopefuls Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Friday.

