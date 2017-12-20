XRegister
X
06 October 2016

20/12/2017 - 12:41 GMT

Everton and Liverpool Linked Stefan de Vrij Coy On Signing New Contract

 




Liverpool and Everton defensive target Stefan de Vrij has avoided talking about negotiations over a new contract with Lazio.

The 25-year-old defender’s current deal expires at the end of the season and for much of the year the two parties have been in talks over a new contract for the Dutchman.




However, there are fears that with a growing number of suitors wanting to sign him on a free transfer next summer, De Vrij will not be signing a new deal and leave Lazio once his contract expires.

Liverpool and Everton have been keeping tabs on the Dutchman for a while and Inter are reportedly racing towards agreeing a pre-contract with the Netherlands defender.
 


Lazio have been prepared to insert a release clause in De Vrij’s contract too, but the Dutchman seems inclined towards leaving the club next summer.  

And De Vrij remained coy when questioned over the current status of his contract talks with Lazio.

Asked about the situation regarding his new deal, he told Lazio Style Channel: “I don’t know.”

De Vrij joined Lazio following an impressive showing in the 2014 World Cup for the Netherlands and has turned in 90 appearances for the Biancocelesti.
 