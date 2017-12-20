Inter Coach Rules Out Move For Liverpool Linked Emerson Palmieri

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has distanced himself from making a move for Liverpool target Emerson Palmieri in January.



The Reds were interested in the left-back last summer also, but Roma rejected an offer from the Merseyside giants for the 23-year-old, who then suffered a serious injury.











While Liverpool have remained keen to sign Palmieri, Serie A giants Juventus and Inter were also credited with showing interest in the defender.



But Nerazzurri boss Spalletti hinted that his side will not look to sign Emerson during the winter transfer window.





Spalletti, who is aware that Emerson will not come cheap, insisted that he has a number of full-backs at his disposal.

“The story was created by you, it was not mine”, Spalletti told Sky Italia, when asked if Inter will make a move for Emerson in January.



“I like my players more.



“There comes a time when a club no longer need some players.



“I don’t believe Emerson Palmieri falls into that category.



“Also, Roma will want a lot of money for him.



“In his position I’ve played [Yuto] Nagatomo, I have [David] Santon and I have Dalbert [Henrique], who I don’t play because he has a lot of things to learn.



“I also have [Joao] Cancelo, who is an extraordinary player even though he has played very little.”



Roma, who are expected to listen to offers for Emerson at the end of the season, are unwilling to see him leave for a direct rival in Serie A.



Palmieri joined Roma from Santos in January and is contracted with the Giallorossi until 2021.

