XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/12/2017 - 14:20 GMT

Inter Coach Rules Out Move For Liverpool Linked Emerson Palmieri

 




Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has distanced himself from making a move for Liverpool target Emerson Palmieri in January.

The Reds were interested in the left-back last summer also, but Roma rejected an offer from the Merseyside giants for the 23-year-old, who then suffered a serious injury.




While Liverpool have remained keen to sign Palmieri, Serie A giants Juventus and Inter were also credited with showing interest in the defender.

But Nerazzurri boss Spalletti hinted that his side will not look to sign Emerson during the winter transfer window.
 


Spalletti, who is aware that Emerson will not come cheap, insisted that he has a number of full-backs at his disposal.

“The story was created by you, it was not mine”, Spalletti told Sky Italia, when asked if Inter will make a move for Emerson in January.

“I like my players more.

“There comes a time when a club no longer need some players.

“I don’t believe Emerson Palmieri falls into that category.

“Also, Roma will want a lot of money for him.

“In his position I’ve played [Yuto] Nagatomo, I have [David] Santon and I have Dalbert [Henrique], who I don’t play because he has a lot of things to learn.

“I also have [Joao] Cancelo, who is an extraordinary player even though he has played very little.”

Roma, who are expected to listen to offers for Emerson at the end of the season, are unwilling to see him leave for a direct rival in Serie A.

Palmieri joined Roma from Santos in January and is contracted with the Giallorossi until 2021.
 