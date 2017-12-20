Juventus Soften Stance On Chelsea And Manchester United Defensive Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are no longer desperate to hold on to Chelsea and Manchester United target Alex Sandro in January and are actively seeking options to secure a replacement for him.



Chelsea wanted to sign the Brazilian full-back last summer and slapped in big money offers to show their intentions, but Juventus refused to allow him to leave the club.











Sandro’s form has dropped over the course of the season and while there were suggestions that Juventus would not consider selling him until the summer, the situation has changed.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus are no longer prepared to keep Sandro at the club at all costs and could consider premium offers for the defender in the January transfer window.





It is claimed that bids around the €40m to €50m mark could force Juventus into rethinking their strategy on Sandro and move them towards selling him next month.

Roma’s Emerson Palmieri is already being looked at as a possible replacement, while Genoa's Diego Laxalt is an option.



Chelsea have again been keeping tabs on Sandro, but Manchester United are reportedly preparing an offer for the Brazilian in the January window.



And the defender’s suitors could find a softer Juventus, who are more willing to entertain bids for him in January.

