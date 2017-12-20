Juventus Studying Options Before Making Move For Liverpool Midfield Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are closely studying their options before they decide whether to make a move for Liverpool and Inter Milan midfield target Nicolo Barella.



The Italy Under-21 international’s future at Cagliari has been under the scanner and he is expected to leave the Serie A club, if not in January, then in the summer transfer window.











Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the young midfielder, but Inter have been the early movers in the market for Barella and have been in talks with Cagliari.



Juventus are also aware of the midfielder’s quality and have held initial talks too, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they are keeping their options open for the moment.





A number of midfielders are on Juventus’ radar for next summer and they are keen to consider all their options before taking a definitive decision on Barella.

Juventus are also aware of the moves Inter have made for Barella and could look to intervene if it seems the midfielder will be joining the Nerazzurri at the end of the season.



The 20-year-old midfielder’s name is becoming a hot properly in the market and he is expected to create a flurry amongst Serie A giants once the summer window opens.

