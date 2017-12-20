Leeds United Face Swiss and Spanish Opposition For Free Agent Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are set to face competition from Swiss club Grasshopper and several unnamed Spanish teams in their quest to sign Spanish striker Alfredo Ortuno.



The 26-year-old striker is available on a free transfer in January after Las Palmas and the player came to an agreement to terminate his contract with the club last month.











While unproven in La Liga, Ortuno has 41 goals in the second tier of Spanish football and it has been claimed that Leeds are considering signing him in the winter window.



The Whites are interested in securing him on a free transfer in January and then loaning him out to Cultural Leonesa for the rest of the season in order to aid their quest to survive in the second tier of Spanish football.





However, Leeds are set to face competition for the 26-year-old’s signature as according to Diario de Leon, Swiss outfit Grasshopper and several unnamed Spanish sides are after Ortuno.

It is understood Grasshopper have been in contact with the player’s representatives and the striker is also courting interest from clubs in Spain.



Leeds may need to move quickly to make sure they win the race for Ortuno.

