Leeds United Need Better Player Than Me In This Position – Whites Star

Leeds United’s Gaetano Berardi feels his side need a better player than him in the left-back position.



Although primarily a right-back, Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen has been using Berardi as a left-back in the current campaign.











The 29-year-old has managed to make the position his own in recent months, despite the Whites having Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Vurnon Anita in their ranks.



And Berardi, who has thus far made 14 Championship appearances this season, however thinks Leeds still need to find a better left-back than him.





"It’s not my normal position, but like every year I try to do my best, every week and every session”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds, when asked how he is feeling about playing as a left-back this season.

“I know that this team probably need a better player than me [in the left-back position].



“But I just want to play and do my best every Saturday.”



Berardi, who joined Leeds from Sampdoria in the summer of 2014, has so far turned out 97 times for the Yorkshire giants.



The Switzerland international also played as a left-back in the second half of last season after Charlie Taylor suffered an injury.



Leeds brought in Anita and Borthwick-Jackson last summer, following Taylor’s move to Burnley in July.



It remains to be seen if the Whites look to sign another left-back once the transfer window reopens on 1st January.

