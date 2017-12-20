XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/12/2017 - 12:48 GMT

Ligue 1 Side Set For Disappointment In Chelsea Defender Desire

 




Saint-Etienne are interested in signing on loan Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma in January, but the Frenchman is unwilling to end his spell at struggling Stoke City prematurely.

Chelsea loaned out the 23-year-old defender to Stoke last summer and the Frenchman has been a constant presence in Mark Hughes’ defence in the current campaign.




He is getting the regular football he was craving and remains keen to continue his development with the Potters until the end of the campaign, when he is scheduled to return to Chelsea.

Zouma remains a popular name on the lips of coaches in France and according to French magazine  Le 10 Sport, Saint-Etienne head coach Julien Sable is dreaming about signing the defender in the January transfer window.
 


Saint-Etienne are in the market for defenders and Zouma is on the top of their shortlist of targets, but it is unlikely they are going to get the Frenchman in January.  

The Ligue 1 club would have to convince Chelsea to cut short his loan at Stoke and let him move to France and for the moment the player himself is unwilling to leave the bet365 Stadium.

The 23-year-old is enjoying his football in the Premier League at Stoke and remains committed towards ending the season with the Potters.
 