06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/12/2017 - 18:47 GMT

Michy Batshuayi Plays – Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Competition: EFL Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Chelsea have named their side and substitutes to host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in an EFL Cup quarter-final tie this evening.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has written off catching Manchester City in the Premier League, meaning Chelsea are looking to the cup competitions for silverware in the current campaign.




Nevertheless, Conte has opted to make a number of changes for the tie against Bournemouth.

The Italian tactician goes with Antonio Ruidger and Gary Cahill at the back, along with youngster Ethan Ampadu. Danny Drinkwater is handed a start, along with Cesc Fabregas. Kenedy plays, as does Willian, while Michy Batshuayi is given his chance.

If Conte needs to make changes at any point during the game then he can look to the bench, where options include Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata.

 


Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth

Caballero; Rudiger, Ampadu, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Kenedy; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro

Substitutes: Eduardo, Clarke-Salter, Sterling, Bakayoko, Hazard, Hudson-Odoi, Morata
 