Napoli Test Transfer Water For Manchester United Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is considering the possibility of signing Matteo Darmian from Manchester United, but his salary is expected to be a major hurdle.



Darmian has not been playing regular football this season under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United and the possibility of the former Torino man returning to Italy has never been counted out.











Juventus and Roma have been keeping tabs on the full-back and it is understood, Napoli are now seriously considering the prospect of signing the defender from Manchester United.



According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli sporting director Giuntoli is exploring his options regarding a move for Darmian and has been testing the water with Manchester United.





The defender could well consider a return to Italy as he has not been a regular at Old Trafford this season and Manchester United could weigh up offers for him if they can sign a replacement.

However, Napoli are worried about his wages and his salary of around €2m per season is expected to be a major hurdle in any potential move for the Italy international.



It is also unclear whether Napoli are preparing a summer assault for Darmian or are considering signing him in the January transfer window.



The Italian will enter the final year of his contract with Manchester United next summer.

