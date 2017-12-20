Not Told Me He Wants To Leave – Inter Coach On Manchester United Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has revealed that Manchester United target Joao Mario has not told him about leaving the club in January.



The midfielder, who joined Inter from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2016, has managed to clock up just 456 minutes over 11 Serie A games in the present campaign.











It has been claimed that Mario could look to quit the Italian giants during the winter transfer window as he fears his lack of playing time could cost him a place in Portugal’s World Cup squad next year.



Manchester United have been heavily linked with making a move for Mario in January and there has also been suggestions that the Red Devils could look to include Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a deal to sign the Portuguese.





However, Spalletti insisted that Mario, who missed Inter’s 3-1 loss to Udinese last weekend with tonsillitis, has not talked to him about wanting to leave the club next month.

"You have talked more with the player it seems, he did not tell me that he wanted to go somewhere else”, he said on Sky Italia, when asked if Mario is still in his plans.



“The boy came back after tonsillitis and trained very well today.



“He showed that he wants to question himself.”



When asked if Mario is unhappy at Inter, Spalletti replied: “You are professionals no doubt, but I did not say that.”



Mario, who has provided five assists for Inter this season, is contracted with the club until 2021.

