Odsonne Edouard Starts – Celtic Team vs Partick Thistle Confirmed

Fixture: Celtic vs Partick Thistle

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their side and substitutes to host Partick Thistle in a Scottish Premiership clash this evening at Parkhead.



The Bhoys saw their 69-game unbeaten run come to an end in spectacular fashion at the weekend with a drubbing away at Hearts and boss Brendan Rodgers will want them to respond tonight.











Celtic have Craig Gordon in goal, while at the back Kristoffer Ajer and Dedryck Boyata are the central pair. Scott Brown will want to control midfield,. while Callum McGregor and Stuart Armstrong also play. James Forrest and Scott Sinclair support striker Odsonne Edouard.



Rodgers has several options from his bench, including Erik Sviatchenko and Leigh Griffiths.



Celtic currently boast a two-point lead over Aberdeen at the top of the table and will want to up that to five points this evening.



Celtic Team vs Partick Thistle



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, McGregor, Armstrong, Forrest, Sinclair, Edouard



Substitutes: Hazard, Griffiths, Dembele, Hayes, Ntcham, Sviatchenko, Johnston

