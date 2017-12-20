Probably The End For Kenny Miller – Former Scottish Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus fears Kenny Miller’s hamstring injury will force him to retire.



The veteran Rangers striker suffered a ruptured hamstring during the Gers’ 2-1 win over Hibernian last week and had to be substituted after just 15 minutes at Easter Road.











Although initially it was believed that Miller would make a quick recovery, further tests revealed that the injury is far more serious.



Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty also stated in a press conference on Tuesday that the 37-year-old will face a “significant” period of time on the sidelines.





And McManus, whose playing career was cut short due to a similar injury, thinks Miller will not be able to play again.

“This is the exact injury that finally finished me off, thought I had been shot in the hamstring”, he tweeted, while sharing a story about Miller’s injury.



“I can still feel it 2 years later when I even jog, it’s a horrendous injury.



“I’m afraid this probably looks like the end of a fantastic career for Kenny.”



Miller, who is in his third spell with Rangers, has made 18 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring four times and setting up as many goals.



The ex-Scotland international counts Hibernian, Celtic, Derby County and Bursaspor amongst his former employers.

