Roma’s Transfer Stance Boosts Liverpool’s Chances of Landing Full-Back

Liverpool have received a boost in their chase for Juventus target Emerson Palmieri as Roma are unwilling to sell him to direct rivals.



Roma rejected an offer from Liverpool last summer from the full-back, but the defender suffered a serious injury and the club are expected to listen to bids for him at the end of the season.











Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the Italian, but Juventus are the ones who are showing serious interest in signing the defender from Roma in the upcoming transfer windows.



A January move has not been ruled out, but Juventus are aware a deal could be more difficult and are willing to wait until the summer to make their move for Emerson.





However, according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, while Roma are expected to welcome offers for Emerson, they are not keen to lose him to direct rivals such as Juventus.

The Giallorossi are expected to be more favourable towards bids from outside Italy, but the Bianconeri are still prepared to test the water for the full-back in the summer.



Roma’s unwillingness to lose Palmieri to direct rivals in Italy gives an edge to Liverpool in the transfer chase and the Reds are believed be preparing an offer for him at the end of the season.



The Giallorossi are believed to be demanding a fee around the €30m mark for the defender.

