Serie A Coach Wants Jose Mourinho Comparisons To Stop

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has revealed his discomfort at being compared with Jose Mourinho and believes he has done little to deserve being spoken about in the same breath as the Portuguese.



Mourinho only spent two seasons as Inter coach, but he won the treble of Serie A, the Champions League and the Coppa Italia in his last year, which made him a legendary figure at the San Siro.











Spalletti took charge of an underperforming Inter side last summer and under his tutelage, the Nerazzurri have again become a team to reckon with in Italian football.



Currently third in the league table, Inter have lost just once this season and the former Roma coach has already been compared to Mourinho, which is considered a great honour at the club.





However, Spalletti remains uncomfortable with the comparisons with the current Manchester United manager and indicated compared to Mourinho, he has done little of note at Inter thus far.

The Inter coach was quoted as saying by Italian daily Tuttosport: “Mourinho made history at Inter, I barely know the way to Pinetina [the club’s training ground].



“Sometimes I still have to use the sat nav, so there is a substantial difference. It doesn’t make me any more comfortable.



“So I’ll request, please stop [the comparisons], it’s better [that way].”

