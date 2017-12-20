We’ve Found Our Confidence And Mentality Again – Leeds United Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Gaetano Berardi says that Leeds United have managed to find their confidence again, following a spell of good form.



The Whites started the season in spectacular fashion and even found themselves at the top of the table after going unbeaten in their opening seven Championship matches.











But a harrowing run of results between mid-September to the international break in November saw Leeds drop out of the playoff spots.



Thomas Christiansen’s team have managed to stem the rot in recent weeks, with the Yorkshire giants losing just one of their last six Championship outings, winning four of those.





And Berardi, who admitted that Leeds are still not playing as well as they were at the start of the season, however insisted that his side have managed to regain their lost confidence.

“Maybe we are not playing so well as the first games”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds.



“After the last few months where we lost a lot of games, we were looking for our confidence and our mentality.



“It was important [for us] to find our mentality and confidence.”



Leeds are currently seventh in the league table, just a point and place adrift of the top six, and Berardi stated his side’s desire to break into the playoff spots.



“It’s good to be there [near the playoff spots] and it’s good to know that the other teams have, not to be scared of us, but to know we are a good team”, he continued.



“We want to be higher up and into the top six.”



Leeds will next face 19th-placed Hull City at Elland Road on Saturday.

