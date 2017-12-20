Yes, Philippe Coutinho Arrival Would Delight Me – Barcelona Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona midfielder Paulinho admits that he would personally be delighted if the Catalan giants could snare Philippe Coutinho away from Liverpool.



Coutinho was desperate to join Barcelona last summer and slapped in a transfer request to force through a move, but Liverpool stonewalled his and the Catalan giants’ attempts.











Barcelona have continued to be in touch with the creative Brazilian midfielder's represenatives over the last few months and are expected to try their luck again in the January transfer window.



Paulinho admits that it is natural to expect players of Coutinho’s quality to move to Barcelona, but he believes there is already a good group of players plying their trade at the Nou Camp.





However, the Brazilian has conceded that he would be ecstatic if Barcelona can manage to convince Liverpool to allow his compatriot to move to Catalunya.

Asked if Coutinho could add the necessary quality to the squad, the midfielder told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo: “I’ve answered the Coutinho questions a few times.



"Everyone expects great players to come to Barcelona, but we have a strong group of players here – without Coutinho we are doing a great job.



“On Coutinho, it’s not necessary to say much.



"He is a great player, who has been making a difference to his team and in the Brazilian team.



"He is still young but with experience in Europe.



“I want him to come, I think he would get a great contract at Barcelona.



"It would also bring great happiness to me personally, because not only we would have another great player, but another Brazilian.”



It has been claimed in Spain that Liverpool will sell Coutinho next month for the right price, however it remains to be seen whether that is indeed the case.

