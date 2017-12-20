Zlatan Ibrahimovic Starts – Manchester United Team vs Bristol City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Bristol City vs Manchester United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have named their team and substitutes to take on Manchester United in an EFL Cup clash at Ashton Gate this evening as they seek a semi-final spot.



Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has regularly treated the EFL Cup with big importance and will be aiming for his men to avoid slipping up against the Championship club.











Mourinho has made a number of changes to his starting eleven for this evening's game, with Sergio Romero in goal, while at the back he selects Matteo Darmian, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind and Luke Shaw. Paul Pogba comes back into the team after his ban.



Elsewhere, Mourinho selects Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the goal threats.



If the Manchester United manager needs to try to change the course of the game then he can look to his bench, where options available include Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.



Manchester United Team vs Bristol City



Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, Rojo, Blind, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Rashford, Martial, Ibrahimovic



Substitutes: J Pereira, Smalling, Herrera, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku

