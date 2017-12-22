XRegister
22/12/2017 - 18:46 GMT

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Arsenal in a league fixture at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Jurgen Klopp's men sit in fourth spot in the Premier League, but are only one point and place better off than the Gunners, meaning they will need to avoid defeat tonight to keep hold of a top four spot on Christmas Day.




Liverpool are without left-back Alberto Moreno, who is out with a hamstring issue, with Joel Matip also absent.

Klopp selects Simon Mignolet in goal, while in defence he opts for Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan in the centre, with Jordan Henderson and Emre Can sitting in front of the back four. Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all play.

If the German tactician needs to try to change the course of the game then he has options on his bench, including Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

 


Liverpool Team vs Arsenal

Mignolet, Gomez, Klavan, Lovren, Robertson, Henderson, Can, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Milner, Solanke
 