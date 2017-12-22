Alexis Sanchez Looks Completing Disinterested In Playing For Arsenal – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson feels Alexis Sanchez is looking completely disinterested in playing for Arsenal and is eagerly waiting for the transfer window to reopen on 1st January.



Sanchez, whose present contract with Arsenal is due to expire next summer, has refused to sign a new deal with the Gunners, despite the club’s repeated attempts to convince him to do so.











Manchester City looked set to snatch the Chilean for £60m last summer, but Arsene Wenger refused to sell Sanchez as he could not find a replacement for the forward in time.



The Citizens have been linked with making a cut-price move for Sanchez, who has scored five goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances for Arsenal this season, in January, with French giants Paris Saint-Germain also credited with showing interest in the 29-year-old.





Sanchez’s team-mate Mesut Ozil will also be a free agent at the end of the season.

And Lawrenson, who thinks Sanchez is not looking interested at all in playing for Arsenal, believes Ozil is trying to increase his stock ahead of the winter transfer window; Manchester United are reportedly considering swooping for the midfielder in January.



“If Sanchez plays, he looks completely disinterested as though he can’t wait for 1st of January so that he can talk to everyone in terms of leaving”, he said on LFC TV, ahead of Liverpool playing Arsenal.



“Ozil of late has started to play, and I think he is at it because he is going to leave in January as well.”



Lawrenson, whose former team will take on Arsenal this evening, is of the opinion that neither of Sanchez or Ozil will remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond this season.



When asked if he feels Ozil and Sanchez will sign new deals with Arsenal, Lawrenson replied: “No, not him and Sanchez as well.



“You would be signing a new contract, would you not?



“They will have offered the players a fortune, then why aren’t they signing?



“People say that from 1st January they can speak to anybody – they are already speaking to everybody through their agents.



“I don’t think either will stay.”

