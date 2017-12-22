All Three Arsenal Goals Avoidable – Liverpool Defender Bemoans Emirates Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson insists that all three of the goals the Reds conceded in their 3-3 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight were avoidable.



The Reds took the lead in London in the 26th minute through a neat Philippe Coutinho header and were dominant in the opening 45 minutes, heading in at the break with a missed opportunity due to just a slender one goal lead.











Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool 2-0 ahead in the 52nd minute, but Arsenal then rallied and stunned Jurgen Klopp's side.



First Alexis Sanchez put Arsenal back in the game by scoring a minute later, before Granit Xhaka (56th minute) and Mesut Ozil (58th minute) turned the game on its head to make it 3-2 to the Gunners.





But Liverpool did recover and managed to earn a share of the spoils when Roberto Firmino netted in the 71st minute.