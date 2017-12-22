All Three Arsenal Goals Avoidable – Liverpool Defender Bemoans Emirates Draw

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson insists that all three of the goals the Reds conceded in their 3-3 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight were avoidable.
The Reds took the lead in London in the 26th minute through a neat Philippe Coutinho header and were dominant in the opening 45 minutes, heading in at the break with a missed opportunity due to just a slender one goal lead.
Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool 2-0 ahead in the 52nd minute, but Arsenal then rallied and stunned Jurgen Klopp's side.
First Alexis Sanchez put Arsenal back in the game by scoring a minute later, before Granit Xhaka (56th minute) and Mesut Ozil (58th minute) turned the game on its head to make it 3-2 to the Gunners.
But Liverpool did recover and managed to earn a share of the spoils when Roberto Firmino netted in the 71st minute.
The Reds, despite claiming a draw at the Emirates, were left with a disappointed feeling at the final whistle as they did not take their chances to kill off the Gunners and Robertson also believes that all Arsenal's goals could have been avoided.
"It was 90 minutes of two teams attacking at high speed", the Liverpool left-back told Sky Sports.
"There were mistakes but the tempo it was played at, the boys are still trying to get breath back.
"You're most vulnerable when you score and that happened to us.
"They had an extra yard and we made mistakes. We got our composure back a little too late.
"First half we dominated. We have just had a lapse of concentration and it has cost us two points", he continued.
"All three goals were avoidable. We need to get these mistakes out of our game."