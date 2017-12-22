XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/12/2017 - 22:09 GMT

All Three Arsenal Goals Avoidable – Liverpool Defender Bemoans Emirates Draw

 




Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson insists that all three of the goals the Reds conceded in their 3-3 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight were avoidable.

The Reds took the lead in London in the 26th minute through a neat Philippe Coutinho header and were dominant in the opening 45 minutes, heading in at the break with a missed opportunity due to just a slender one goal lead.




Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool 2-0 ahead in the 52nd minute, but Arsenal then rallied and stunned Jurgen Klopp's side.

First Alexis Sanchez put Arsenal back in the game by scoring a minute later, before Granit Xhaka (56th minute) and Mesut Ozil (58th minute) turned the game on its head to make it 3-2 to the Gunners.
 


But Liverpool did recover and managed to earn a share of the spoils when Roberto Firmino netted in the 71st minute.

The Reds, despite claiming a draw at the Emirates, were left with a disappointed feeling at the final whistle as they did not take their chances to kill off the Gunners and Robertson also believes that all Arsenal's goals could have been avoided.

"It was 90 minutes of two teams attacking at high speed", the Liverpool left-back told Sky Sports.

"There were mistakes but the tempo it was played at, the boys are still trying to get breath back.

"You're most vulnerable when you score and that happened to us.

"They had an extra yard and we made mistakes. We got our composure back a little too late.

"First half we dominated. We have just had a lapse of concentration and it has cost us two points", he continued.

"All three goals were avoidable. We need to get these mistakes out of our game."
 

 