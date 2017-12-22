Chelsea Linked Lucas Moura Will Only Leave Paris Saint-Germain For Big Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea linked winger Lucas Moura does not want to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January window unless he receives an offer from a big European club.



The 25-year-old winger has been linked with a move away from the club in the winter window and has been subject to interest from clubs in France and Europe.











Ligue 1 clubs have been interested in signing him on a loan deal and even Real Betis have also made a loan offer and are prepared to pay his full salary to get him.



PSG have been keen to shift out the player in order to balance their books, but according to Le Parisien, Lucas has no plans to leave the Parisians in the January window.





The Brazilian feels settled with his family in the French capital and is unlikely to consider offers in the January window as he seeks to wait until the end of the season.

Lucas will only consider leaving PSG next month if a big European club make a tempting offer but for the moment no such bid has landed at PSG’s door for the winger.



Chelsea have been linked with having an interest in the winger, but it has been claimed they will only move for Lucas if Willian leaves.

