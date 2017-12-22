XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/12/2017 - 17:16 GMT

Chelsea Linked Lucas Moura Will Only Leave Paris Saint-Germain For Big Club

 




Chelsea linked winger Lucas Moura does not want to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January window unless he receives an offer from a big European club.

The 25-year-old winger has been linked with a move away from the club in the winter window and has been subject to interest from clubs in France and Europe.




Ligue 1 clubs have been interested in signing him on a loan deal and even Real Betis have also made a loan offer and are prepared to pay his full salary to get him.

PSG have been keen to shift out the player in order to balance their books, but according to Le Parisien, Lucas has no plans to leave the Parisians in the January window.
 


The Brazilian feels settled with his family in the French capital and is unlikely to consider offers in the January window as he seeks to wait until the end of the season.  

Lucas will only consider leaving PSG next month if a big European club make a tempting offer but for the moment no such bid has landed at PSG’s door for the winger.

Chelsea have been linked with having an interest in the winger, but it has been claimed they will only move for Lucas if Willian leaves.
 