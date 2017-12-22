Don’t Make It Big Thing – Jurgen Klopp Defends Simon Mignolet Error In Arsenal Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not believe a big deal should be made of Simon Mignolet's mistake for Arsenal's second goal in a 3-3 draw between the two sides this evening at the Emirates Stadium.



Klopp saw the Reds dominant for the opening 45 minutes against the Gunners, but only head into the half time break leading 1-0, leaving themselves vulnerable.











Liverpool improved their situation by making it 2-0 in the 52nd minute, but a flurry of Arsenal goals between the 53rd and 58th minutes put the hosts 3-2 up, stunning the Reds.



The visitors then needed a 71st minute goal from Roberto Firmino to claim a share of the spoils.





Reds goalkeeper Mignolet was at fault for Arsenal's second goal as he used one hand and produced a weak effort to keep it out – but Klopp does not want too much making of it.