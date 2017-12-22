XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/12/2017 - 18:49 GMT

Granit Xhaka Starts – Arsenal Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Liverpool in a Premier League fixture this evening.

The Gunners sit just a point and a place below the Reds in the league standings and will want all three points to make sure they are above Jurgen Klopp's side, in the top four, on Christmas Day.




Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is without striker Olivier Giroud, who has a hamstring injury.

Wenger picks Petr Cech in goal, while at the back he chooses to go with Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal as centre-backs, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles slots in at left-back. Granit Xhaka and Jack Wilshere line up in midfield, while Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez support Alexandre Lacazette.

If the Arsenal manager needs to make changes at any point during the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, where options include Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott.

 


Arsenal Team vs Liverpool

Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Wilshere, Iwobi, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ospina, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Welbeck
 