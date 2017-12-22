XRegister
06 October 2016

22/12/2017 - 17:06 GMT

Jose Mourinho Vows No Knee-jerk Selection Reaction To Bristol City Loss

 




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that he won't take calls on the future of his players based on their performance against Bristol City.

The Red Devils suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against the team from the Championship in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup on Wednesday and in the process were knocked out the tournament that they won last season.




The Portuguese manager insists that it would be wrong for him to criticise his players because of that one performance as they played well as a unit and deserved to win.

Asked at a press conference whether he would take decisions about the starting eleven on Saturday against Leicester based on Wednesday's performance, the manager said: “No. I don’t make decisions based on only one game or one feeling or one night, not at all.
 


"I could be critical with my players but they did enough to win, they lost when they were the only team people believed could win.  

"So we move on and we move on quickly because we have another match.”

Manchester United have a busy schedule up ahead as they are scheduled to play as many as four games in the space of ten days, starting with Saturday's match against Leicester.
 