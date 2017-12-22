Liverpool Legend Intrigued By Eventual Alberto Moreno-Andrew Robertson Battle

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Lawrenson is of the opinion that Andrew Robertson brings a calmness to the left-back position, with the Liverpool legend stating it will be interesting to see who Jurgen Klopp decides to play once Alberto Moreno becomes fit.



Robertson, who was snapped up by Liverpool from Hull City in the summer, initially struggled for game time at Anfield, owing to Moreno’s much improved form this season.











But with the Spaniard currently being sidelined with an injury, Robertson has featured in the Reds’ last four Premier League games.



The 23-year-old has managed to give a good account of himself whenever he has been called upon, and Lawrenson thinks Robertson is completely different to Moreno.





The 60-year-old, who thinks the Scotland international has brought a calming influence to the left-back spot, is eager to see who Klopp picks after Moreno is fit to play.

“He brings a calmness in that position because Alberto Moreno is completely different”, Lawrenson said on LFC TV, when asked about Robertson.



“He [Moreno] can be a little skittish at times.



“But Robertson is very calm on the ball and he gets as wide as he can which is very clever because when you get into that position, you give yourself a split-second more when the ball comes to you.



“He has got a sweet left foot and when he gets a chance, he runs at people, but he doesn’t run at people in a stupid kind of way.



“He has done well lately and he will be slowly building his confidence.



“When Alberto Moreno is fit, it will be interesting to see the choice Klopp makes.”



Robertson, who has thus far made seven appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, has 19 caps for Scotland to his name.

