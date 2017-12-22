XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/12/2017 - 16:56 GMT

Newcastle United Boss Rafael Benitez Plays Down Kenedy Reports

 




Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has revealed that his club are yet to reach an agreement with Chelsea for winger Kenendy.

Reports suggested that the strugglers had managed to secure the services of the youngster on a loan deal, with the finishing touches to the deal to be provided once the window opens in January.




However, the former Real Madrid coach has now revealed that his club are still to have an agreement with anyone.

“In terms of transfer window we don’t have an agreement with anyone", the manager said at a press conference.
 


The Spaniard also took time to speak about his ignorance with regards to how much money the board are going to offer to him in order to complete important deals in January.  

"I don’t know how much I can spend.

"Or how much we have."

Benitez had identified a number of key transfer targets in the summer, but was faced with disappointment at the end as the Magpies failed to sign several key targets and even allowed their only fit left-back Achraf Lazaar to leave on loan.

Newcastle are currently in the relegation zone, placed 18th and are one point adrift of 17th placed Stoke City.
 