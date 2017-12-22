No Disrespect Graeme Murty, But Rangers Fans Deserve Better – Former Scottish Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus believes that Rangers fans deserve better than Graeme Murty in charge at Ibrox.



The Gers announced Murty as their permanent manager on a deal running until the end of the season on Friday, following the youth coach having a stint as caretaker boss.











Rangers sacked Pedro Caixinha at the end of October, but only swung into action to look for a replacement once the Portuguese had secured alternative employment, at Mexican side Cruz Azul.



The Gers were knocked back by Aberdeen's Derek McInnes and have now turned to Murty, despite his mixed record as caretaker, which includes home defeats against Hamilton and St Johnstone.





McManus thinks that the development was always on the cards and says he feels Rangers fans deserve better than the former youth coach.