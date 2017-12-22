PSG Preparing Monster Bid For Liverpool and Manchester United Serie A Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a monstrous offer for Liverpool and Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer to blow his other suitors out of the water, it has been claimed.



The 22-year-old central midfielder is set to become the hottest name in the transfer market at the end of the season as more and more clubs join the transfer saga surrounding him.











Lazio have been keen to hold on to the player, but are aware it is going to become increasingly difficult in the summer transfer window.



The Biancocelesti were hoping that a steep asking price would scare off his suitors, but it seems Milinkovic-Savic’s admirers won’t be taking a step back at the end of the season.





And according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, PSG are preparing a monstrous bid of around the €170m mark to snare the midfielder away from Lazio.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus are believed to be keeping tabs on the Serbian, but PSG are preparing to blow everyone out of the water for the Lazio midfielder next summer.



Milinkovic-Savic was subject to offers last summer too, but Lazio rejected the bids and the midfielder has continued to impress this season.



The Serbian has a contract until 2022 with Lazio.

