Sam Allardyce Downplays Antonio Conte’s Player Fatigue Concerns

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Sam Allardyce has brushed aside Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's concerns about players suffering from fatigue during the festive period.



Conte was claimed to be unhappy by Chelsea’s transfer dealings last summer and has indicated that he does not have enough depth in his squad to compete on all fronts.











The Chelsea boss has also raised concerns about his players suffering from fatigue as the games come thick and fast during the festive season, but Allardyce feels all managers talk about the same thing at this time of the year.



He pointed out that Chelsea are in terrific form in terms of results and his players will need to use their mental strength to override any fatigue to beat the defending champions this weekend.





The Everton boss said in a press conference: “They have only lost one in eight. They are in good form.

“He has talked about fatigue, which we all talk about this time of year.



"Fatigue can be overridden by mental strength. You can drive yourself forward and we have to do that against Chelsea.



“We have got to play our best.”



Everton have seen an upturn in form since Allardyce took charge towards the end of last month and will be looking to keep their momentum going when they host Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday.

