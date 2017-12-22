Thank You Andrea Radrizzani – Former Leeds United Star Thrilled With Letter

Follow @insidefutbol





Luciano Becchio has been left thrilled after receiving a letter from Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani and a personalised shirt.



The Argentine hitman, who remains a popular figure at Elland Road due to his goalscoring feats at the club, has been inducted into the Leeds Legends Club.











Thrilled, Becchio took to social media to post a photograph of the letter received from Radrizzani, as well as of his shirt, with the number 10 on the back.



Radrizzani said in the letter that he is hoping to arrange a Leeds United Legends match in the future, which he hopes Becchio will be part of.



Emotional present from Leeds United. Thank you very much @andrearadri for the shirt and the letter 👌😉I want to wish Merry Christmas and happy new year for everyone//Emociónate regalo del Leeds United. Muchas gracias al presidente por la camiseta y la carta. Felices fiestas! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/el0PGXKQIN — Luciano Becchio (@becchioluciano) December 22, 2017



The Leeds chairman is also looking forward to welcoming Becchio to Elland Road.

The striker wrote: "Emotional present from Leeds United.



"Thank you very much Andrea Radrizzani for the shirt and the letter.



"I want to wish Merry Christmas and Happy New Year for everyone."



Becchio remains a firm fan of the club he played for from 2008 until a 2013 move to Norwich City.



Still just 33 years old and currently playing in the lower leagues in Spain, Becchio has continued on occasion to be linked with a return to Leeds.



The Argentine scored 86 goals for Leeds.

