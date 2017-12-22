What Fantastic Spirit – Arsene Wenger Salutes Mentality In Arsenal’s Liverpool Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes his men showed fantastic spirit to fight back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2, eventually drawing 3-3, against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium this evening.



Wenger watched on as Liverpool were the dominant force in the first half and the Frenchman had reason to be thankful for his men only being 1-0 down due to a Philippe Coutinho header at half time.











The Gunners went 2-0 down in the 52nd minute, but slipping further behind sparked a fightback and a flurry of goals between the 53rd and 58th minutes meant it was 3-2 to the hosts.



Liverpool did pull level in the 71st minute through Roberto Firmino and claimed a draw, but Wenger was left delighted by his side's spirit, even if he admits they were frozen with fear in the first half.





" We played frozen with fear and not at our level in the first half. In the second half we played at our level. It was a thrilling game. I am frustrated at not winning, but that is the type of game you want in the Premier League", Wenger told the BBC's Match of the Day programme.