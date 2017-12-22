Write Arsenal Off And They Come Back, Liverpool Legend Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson thinks Arsenal start winning as soon as they are written off, ahead of the Reds’ clash at the Emirates Stadium this evening.



The Gunners started the season in a poor manner after losing two of their opening three Premier League games, including a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool.











Arsenal have since lost just three games in the league, two of which were against Manchester City and Manchester United, and presently find themselves in fifth spot in the standings with 33 points from 18 matches, a point and a place behind Liverpool.



And Lawrenson, who thinks Arsenal have a knack of going on a winning run just when everyone writes them off, explained that the north London club were never in the running for the league title this season, with their realistic challenge being finishing in the top four.





“They always do that, don’t they?” he said on LFC TV, when told Arsenal were written off after their 4-0 hammering at Anfield in late August.

“As soon as you write Arsenal off, they come back and start winning.



“They are a good side, but I think they can’t win the league and they know that they can’t win the league.



“Even at the start of the season, you wouldn’t look at Arsenal as a serious title challenger.



“I think their realistic challenge is to get into the top four like us.”



Arsenal, who have lost just once at home in all competitions in the present campaign, are unbeaten in their last five games.

