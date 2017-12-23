XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/12/2017 - 18:40 GMT

Celtic Legend’s Brutal Answer When Brendan Rodgers Returning To Swansea City Suggested

 




Celtic legend Kris Commons has dismissed any chance of Brendan Rodgers leaving the Bhoys to take over at Swansea City.

The Swans, who Rodgers managed from 2010 until 2012, are in deep trouble in the Premier League and sit bottom of the table and without a manager following the sacking of Paul Clement.




Rodgers is enjoying huge success in charge of Celtic in Scotland, but has been linked with an eventual return to the riches of the Premier League.

Commons was asked on BBC Sportscene whether Rodgers could leave Celtic to return to Swansea and his answer was brutal and to the point.
 


The former Celtic star shot back at once, dismissively saying: "No.

"He'll be here for ten in a row."

Rodgers led Celtic to a domestic treble in Scotland last season and has the Bhoys on course for the same feat in the current campaign, having already won this term's Scottish League Cup.

The Northern Irishman has a win percentage of over 70 per cent at Celtic so far.
 