Celtic Legend’s Brutal Answer When Brendan Rodgers Returning To Swansea City Suggested

Celtic legend Kris Commons has dismissed any chance of Brendan Rodgers leaving the Bhoys to take over at Swansea City.



The Swans, who Rodgers managed from 2010 until 2012, are in deep trouble in the Premier League and sit bottom of the table and without a manager following the sacking of Paul Clement.











Rodgers is enjoying huge success in charge of Celtic in Scotland, but has been linked with an eventual return to the riches of the Premier League.



Commons was asked on BBC Sportscene whether Rodgers could leave Celtic to return to Swansea and his answer was brutal and to the point.





The former Celtic star shot back at once, dismissively saying: "No.